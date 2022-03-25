Advertisement

Davenport police investigate bus with single gunshot

Davenport police are investigating after they say a bus was shot at in Davenport.
Davenport police are investigating after they say a bus was shot at in Davenport.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating after they say a bus was shot at in Davenport overnight.

Davenport police responded Friday at about 7:42 a.m. to the 200 block of East Fourth Street after it was reported a bus had been hit by a gunshot overnight, according to the department in a media release.

Police said officers on the scene confirmed a bus, parked on the city street was hit by a single gunshot. No other damage or injuries were reported police said.

The police department said this is an ongoing investigation.

