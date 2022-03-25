Advertisement

Deputies: Fairfield man charged with resisting, aggravated battery to officer

He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and was released, and taken to Henderson County Jail for booking.(KWQC/ Henderson County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Fairfield man was arrested after deputies say he resisted arrest by Henderson County deputies.

Spencer W. Bright, 37, has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of a suspicious man walking south on Illinois Route 522 near US Route 34 in the Township of Gladstone.

According to deputies, Bright was identified and had an active warrant in McDonough County.

A deputy attempted to take Bright into custody when he resisted arrest, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy then tased Bright.

According to deputies when Bright was secured, they found methamphetamine on Bright.

Bright was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and was released, and taken to Henderson County Jail for booking.

The sheriff’s office said one deputy had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment and has been was released.

Bright is set for an initial hearing on Monday, according to court records.

