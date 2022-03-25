Drought continues despite recent rain

QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest US Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning, and this week there has no been much change from last.

The Drought Monitor takes into account precipitation that falls through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Since Tuesday, the Quad Cities International Airport has picked up 1.18″. There should be a little improvement next week.

Right now most of the TV6 viewing area is under Moderate Drought, especially near and north of I-80.

The recent rainfall has pushed our March rainfall above average by a little more than three quarters of an inch.

There is a surplus for March rainfall through March 25. (KWQC)

For the year, there is still a bit of a deficit.

There is a precipitation deficit. (KWQC)

There is a little more rain in the forecast next week as we round out the month of March. Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.