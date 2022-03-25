Advertisement

Drought continues despite recent rain

More rain is expected next week
Moderate Drought for much of the TV6 viewing area.
Moderate Drought for much of the TV6 viewing area.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest US Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning, and this week there has no been much change from last.

The Drought Monitor takes into account precipitation that falls through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Since Tuesday, the Quad Cities International Airport has picked up 1.18″. There should be a little improvement next week.

Right now most of the TV6 viewing area is under Moderate Drought, especially near and north of I-80.

The recent rainfall has pushed our March rainfall above average by a little more than three quarters of an inch.

There is a surplus for March rainfall through March 25.
There is a surplus for March rainfall through March 25.

For the year, there is still a bit of a deficit.

There is a precipitation deficit.
There is a precipitation deficit.

There is a little more rain in the forecast next week as we round out the month of March. Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

