Empower House Spaghetti Supper
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport is home to the only brain injury clubhouse in Iowa. Empower House offers valuable resources to those living with brain injuries and their loved ones. Missy Heinrichs with Empower House shares about the organization and invites us all to their special supper coming up.
Empower House: Spaghetti Supper
When: Saturday, March 26 | 4-7 p.m.
Where: Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th Street, Davenport
Admission: $5 per person, 3 and under free
