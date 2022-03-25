DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport is home to the only brain injury clubhouse in Iowa. Empower House offers valuable resources to those living with brain injuries and their loved ones. Missy Heinrichs with Empower House shares about the organization and invites us all to their special supper coming up.

Empower House: Spaghetti Supper

When: Saturday, March 26 | 4-7 p.m.

Where: Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th Street, Davenport

Admission: $5 per person, 3 and under free

