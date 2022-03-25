Flower and Garden Show returns to QCCA Expo Center this weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2022 QCCA Flower and Garden show is back March 25-27 at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

In addition to new exhibits, there will be more flowers than ever before on display this year, along with landscapes and outdoor displays.

Hours for the show are Friday from noon- 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday is Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at the expo. Anyone at least 65-years-old and/or a military active duty or veteran pay $6.00 for entry.

Otherwise, tickets are $8.00 for adults and $1.00 for children 6-15. Children 5 and younger can enter for free.

If you see any flowers or plants that catch your eyes, most of them will be for sale at the North Hall of the River Center on Monday, March 28 starting at 2 p.m.

For more information, head to QCCAexpocenter.com.

