Hire Hughes Tire & Brake to prep your car for travel season

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -This Quad Cities’ complete automotive maintenance service business has been family-owned and operated Since 1974.

Hughes Tire & Brake offers a wide variety of services and tires from Bridgestone, Firestone, Dayton, Fuzion, Michelin®, Cooper, Multi-Mile, and Goodyear, as well as commercial and mining tires. Even the smallest lawn and garden tires can be found at their two convenient locations.

Chuck Hughes talks about the benefits of automotive checks as we enter the warm weather season. If you are heading out on any road trips this year, it is advised that you book an appointment a week or two prior to the getaway. A certified mechanic will check things like tire maintenance issues including air pressure, general condition (any cracks, bulges, etc.), and age of the tires (5 years or older may need replacement). And since gas prices are elevated these days, getting a tune up is an important way to get the best gas mileage, too.

Hughes Tire & Brake / 120 1st Ave E / Milan, IL / 309-787-5981 OR 380 Avenue of the Cities / East Moline, IL 309-792-0832

