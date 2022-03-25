Advertisement

Motorists flock to Chicago area gas stations for free fuel

Some motorists waited for well over an hour to reach the pump but police say thus far things...
Some motorists waited for well over an hour to reach the pump but police say thus far things have been peaceful.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The chance to get free gasoline is fueling a rush to get in line at some four dozen Chicago-area gas stations.

The tab for Thursday’s gas giveaway is being picked up by businessman and onetime Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson. He has contributed $1 million to pay for as much as $50 for each motorist who pulls up at participating gas stations.

AAA reports that the cost of gas has inched close to $5 in the Chicago metro area, up from a little more than $3 a year ago.

Some motorists waited for well over an hour to reach the pump but police say thus far things have been peaceful.

