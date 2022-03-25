Advertisement

North Korea confirms test-firing of biggest ICBM

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. The photo was taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021, according to the source.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental range ballistic missile under the orders of authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un, who vowed to expand the North’s “nuclear war deterrent” while preparing for a “long-standing confrontation” with the United States.

The report by North Korean state media on Friday came a day after the militaries of South Korea and Japan said they detected the North launching an ICBM from an airport near capital Pyongyang in its first long-range test since 2017.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told reporters the United States requested an open Security Council meeting on the launch and looks forward to having it on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday...
1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Davenport
.
Rock Island woman pleads guilty in death of 4-month-old son
Davenport police respond to gunfire incident late Tuesday
Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life
Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher

Latest News

An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners.
Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area
Before the pandemic, Oberman estimated the Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities saw about...
Labor shortage continues to impact animal clinics
Before the pandemic, Oberman estimated the Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities saw about...
Labor shortage continues to impact animal clinics