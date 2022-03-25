Advertisement

Plant Sale for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Quad Cities Live
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Right now, we can secure the flower varieties, colors, and quantities we want come planting time while supporting a worthy cause. Kayla Kiesey with Big Brothers Big Sisters shares the details on their upcoming Plant Sale. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley is offering FREE DELIVERY on May 4-5 to all orders of $75 or more placed through April 18. You will also have the option to pick-up plants May 4-5 at the Northwest Bank & Trust Tower located at E. Kimberly Rd. and Welcome Way in Davenport.

