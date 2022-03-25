Playing For Peace Concert

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Logan Spring with Logan Springer & The Wonderfully Wild performs, inviting viewers to join him and more than twenty other performing groups for their online benefit concert benefiting Ukrainian Refugees on Thursday March 31st.

Playing For Peace - Helping out Ukrainian Refugees

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT on March 31st

Where: Stream live concert for free (8 hours long)

Donations are highly encouraged!

