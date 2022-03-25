Advertisement

Playing For Peace Concert

Quad Cities Live
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Logan Spring with Logan Springer & The Wonderfully Wild performs, inviting viewers to join him and more than twenty other performing groups for their online benefit concert benefiting Ukrainian Refugees on Thursday March 31st.

Playing For Peace - Helping out Ukrainian Refugees

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT on March 31st

Where: Stream live concert for free (8 hours long)

Donations are highly encouraged!

