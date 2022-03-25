QC Restaurant Week: Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - QC Restaurant is in full-swing with more than 55 establishments throughout our area are taking part - including Tiphanie Cannon, owner of “Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie” in Downtown Davenport.

QC RESTAURANT WEEK

Dine-in or Carryout

Goes through Sunday

55+ Participating businesses

All sorts of special deals

Contests; Enter online

Tiphanie’s Lemon Bars

For the crust:

1 cup (or two sticks butter)

1/2 C sugar

2 C flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350. With a handheld mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add flour and salt. Beat again until it looks like chunky sand. Press into a 9x13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Let the crust cool. While the crust it baking, prepare the filling

Filling:

6 eggs

2 C sugar

Juice from 5 lemons

Zest from 5 lemons

1/2 C flour

With a handheld mixer or whisk, mix together eggs, sugar, juice and zest. Add flour. Mix until all the clumps are gone. Pour in the prepared crust. Bake at 350 for 25-30 min. Let it cool and then tap some powdered sugar over the top. Enjoy!

