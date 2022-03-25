Advertisement

QC Restaurant Week: Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie

Quad Cities Live
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - QC Restaurant is in full-swing with more than 55 establishments throughout our area are taking part - including Tiphanie Cannon, owner of “Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie” in Downtown Davenport.

QC RESTAURANT WEEK

  • Dine-in or Carryout
  • Goes through Sunday
  • 55+ Participating businesses
  • All sorts of special deals
  • Contests; Enter online

Tiphanie’s Lemon Bars

For the crust:

  • 1 cup (or two sticks butter)
  • 1/2 C sugar
  • 2 C flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  1. Preheat oven to 350.
  2. With a handheld mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add flour and salt. Beat again until it looks like chunky sand.
  3. Press into a 9x13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Let the crust cool.
  4. While the crust it baking, prepare the filling

Filling:

  • 6 eggs
  • 2 C sugar
  • Juice from 5 lemons
  • Zest from 5 lemons
  • 1/2 C flour
  1. With a handheld mixer or whisk, mix together eggs, sugar, juice and zest. Add flour. Mix until all the clumps are gone. Pour in the prepared crust.
  2. Bake at 350 for 25-30 min.
  3. Let it cool and then tap some powdered sugar over the top. Enjoy!

