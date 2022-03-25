QC Restaurant Week: Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - QC Restaurant is in full-swing with more than 55 establishments throughout our area are taking part - including Tiphanie Cannon, owner of “Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie” in Downtown Davenport.
- Dine-in or Carryout
- Goes through Sunday
- 55+ Participating businesses
- All sorts of special deals
- Contests; Enter online
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Tiphanie’s Lemon Bars
For the crust:
- 1 cup (or two sticks butter)
- 1/2 C sugar
- 2 C flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Preheat oven to 350.
- With a handheld mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add flour and salt. Beat again until it looks like chunky sand.
- Press into a 9x13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Let the crust cool.
- While the crust it baking, prepare the filling
Filling:
- 6 eggs
- 2 C sugar
- Juice from 5 lemons
- Zest from 5 lemons
- 1/2 C flour
- With a handheld mixer or whisk, mix together eggs, sugar, juice and zest. Add flour. Mix until all the clumps are gone. Pour in the prepared crust.
- Bake at 350 for 25-30 min.
- Let it cool and then tap some powdered sugar over the top. Enjoy!
