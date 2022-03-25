QC resident turns his dream into reality and opens a new coffee trailer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thanks to a man and his dream, the Quad Cities has a new coffee business in a trailer.

Drivers passing along West Kimberly Road and North Fairmount Street may have noticed a new coffee trailer earlier this month called Coffee Oasis. Its owner, John McFredries, said Coffee Oasis has more of a home-based feel than your typical coffee shop.

“If you come in here and ask for something, that is what you are going to get,” McFedries said.

McFedries said his idea to open a coffee business started brewing when he was 16.

“I started off working at Dunkin’ Donuts, and I realized that I could run Dunkin’ Donuts, but I never had the money for it,” McFedries said.

Following his passion, McFedries transformed his 24-foot trailer that was used to transport cars to auctions across the country into Coffee Oasis.

“There weren’t any walls, and it was all ribs,” McFedries said. “I insulated everything, put wood up, put tile board up, and then we wrapped everything in aluminum. Even the FRP board has insulation on top of that.”

McFedries said transforming the trailer was not always easy. He sometimes got up as early as 2 a.m.

“It took me six or eight months to get here, and there were times I was invested in the trailer but didn’t want to do it anymore, McFedries said. “Once you make a decision, you gotta go with it, you gotta roll with it. "

McFedries’ grandmother, Jean, said it has been incredible to see the trailer’s transformation.

“It was used for hauling cars and motorcycles, and jet skis and storage. This thing was a mess, and so every day he got up, and he went to it. He cleaned it out,” Jean McFedries said.

During the lengthy transformation, John McFedries had a specific person in mind, his son, Christian.

“[Christian is] my whole inspiration, he’s our logo. Everything in this world goes to him. Whatever I do, it’s for him,” McFedries said.

McFedries is confident in the future of Coffee Oasis.

“We have a lot of customers that are regulars,” McFedries said. “The customer is more important than the drink. I don’t think most places have that. They don’t have that same drive to make people happy, and I think that is what separates us from anyone else.”

McFedries hopes to expand to 10 trailers within the next five years. Coffee Oasis is open every day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

