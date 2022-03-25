Section of 28th, 26th streets in Moline closed starting Monday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting Monday in Moline 28th and 26th streets will be closed to through traffic between 4th and 7th avenues, the Moline Public works said.

The closures are due to patching and resurfacing projects, the city said. The contractor working on-site is Langman Construction.

Langman Construction said the project is expected to be finished by May 6, weather permitting.

