Section of 28th, 26th streets in Moline closed starting Monday

Road work (gfx)
Road work (gfx)(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting Monday in Moline 28th and 26th streets will be closed to through traffic between 4th and 7th avenues, the Moline Public works said.

The closures are due to patching and resurfacing projects, the city said. The contractor working on-site is Langman Construction.

Langman Construction said the project is expected to be finished by May 6, weather permitting.

