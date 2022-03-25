Advertisement

Songbird Lane Antiques opening for Spring

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - Nancy and Rick Turner, owners of Songbird Lane Antiques in Cambridge carry on the theme of the week - shopping and supporting locally owned businesses - and are also family-owned. Songbird Lane is opening for their Spring season on April 9th!

Songbird Lane Antiques // 16870 North 1100 Avenue, Cambridge, IL // 309-507-1660 // Facebook

