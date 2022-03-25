Advertisement

Spring refresh: stylish home updates with La-Z-Boy of Davenport

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Decor
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Make the start of the spring season a stylish one.

Whether you want to simply get some new accessories, order a new chair or redecorate an entire room, La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery can help refresh your home based on your sense of style while staying inside your budget.

Nancy Klemme of La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Davenport reminds viewers about the services that she and her team provide to assist Quad Citizens reach their design goals. From small updates to complete transformations, their FREE Design Services help you get the look of your dreams. During the segment, Klemme and Paula talk about just using punches of color in new accessories like throws, pillows, rugs, and fake floral arrangements.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery / 4775 Elmore Ave / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7801

Our In Home designs are some of the proudest moments. Pulling together exactly what a customer wants to make their home...

Posted by La-Z-Boy of Davenport on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

