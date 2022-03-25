Starr’s Cave Nature Center closes bridge after great horned owl incident

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Starr’s Cave Nature Center has closed the bridge after conservationists were told some visitors were throwing things at the great horned owls nest.

“We closed off the bridge so no one else would go down there and disturb her and being a wild animal you really shouldn’t be getting that close to her anyways,” said Kelly Rundell with the Des Moines County Conservation. “99.9 percent of the public is really supportive of our decision to close the bridge and they completely understand.”

For as long as the conservation can remember there has been a great horned owl nesting in the cave entrance at Starr’s Cave Nature Center in Des Moines County.

“If you are walking down the bridge you probably won’t notice that there is an owl next to you so it’s usually not an issue,” Rundell said. “Unfortunately, we did get a call and an email saying someone visiting the park observed someone throwing things at the owl and the owl nest.”

The nature center is home to cliffs, caverns, a cave and a stream. The county conservation group is now trying to protect one of its native residents, a great horned owl nest.

“Luckily since we closed it off you can still see her from just up from the bridge,” Rundell said. “It is a huge attraction for photographers and people who are just interested in coming and seeing the owl. It is one our best-kept secrets I guess.”

The conservation group said they have resources for the horned owls to eat and raise their owlets as a state preserve.

“So this is a great spot for Great Horned Owls,” Rundell said. “They will nest in cliff sides and our limestone cliff wears away in certain spots and creates pockets that are great hideaways for the owl.”

The conservation group hopes to reopen the bridge in late April, depending on when the little owlets leave the nest permanently.

