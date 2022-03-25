#TeamBrew: Iowa rescue in the running to be face of Bush Light Dog Brew
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport native, Brew is in the running to be the face of Bush Light Dog Brew.
Brew, a rescue from Davenport is in the final two with a dog named Kira, according to a post on Busch’s Facebook.
Brew’s owner Anna Fleming, a Davenport native and currently an Iowa State vet student rescued him in 2020.
To vote for Brew visit Busch’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, then comment #TeamBrew on the final two post.
Fleming said Brew is estimated to be about 10-years-old and vets believe he is an American Bulldog/Lab mix but since he is a rescue they are not certain.
