TeamBrew: Iowa rescue in the running to be face of Bush Light Dog Brew

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport native, Brew is in the running to be the face of Bush Light Dog Brew.

Brew, a rescue from Davenport is in the final two with a dog named Kira, according to a post on Busch’s Facebook.

Brew’s owner Anna Fleming, a Davenport native and currently an Iowa State vet student rescued him in 2020.

To vote for Brew visit Busch’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, then comment #TeamBrew on the final two post.

Fleming said Brew is estimated to be about 10-years-old and vets believe he is an American Bulldog/Lab mix but since he is a rescue they are not certain.

Anna Fleming and her dog Brew. (KWQC)

