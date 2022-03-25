Advertisement

Turning very windy this afternoon

Wind chills will be in the single digits Saturday morning
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - An area of drizzle will work through the area this morning, but a cold front with strong winds will be the big weather story today. A cold front will arrive around midday in the QC and behind it winds will gust close to 45 mph this afternoon. For this reason a wind advisory will be in effect area wide. This will keep highs to the 40s today and usher in a cool air mass for the weekend with highs in the mid to low 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, cooler than normal temps will be the norm. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will also be tracking another widespread rain event by next Wednesday.

TODAY: Windy with a few showers. High: 48º. Winds: NW 25-35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 27º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cool. High: 45º

