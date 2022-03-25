Advertisement

Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a patient, listens to the opening statements during her trial.(Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
By Joe Wenzel, Rebecca Cardenas and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A jury on Friday found former nurse RaDonda Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the case of a patient who died after a medication error.

She also was convicted on a charge of abuse of an impaired adult.

Vaught in 2017 injected the paralyzing drug vecuronium into 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of using the sedative Versed.

She admitted to making several errors with the medication that day, but her defense attorney sought to show that systemic problems at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were at least partly to blame for the error.

Prior to the verdict, WSMV reported Vaught appeared composed when she talked to the media outside the Metro Courthouse on Friday morning. Vaught said no matter the outcome of this trial, the nursing community will be changed forever.

The state rested its case in Vaught’s homicide trial on Thursday.

“I know what I have done and I know what I’ve taken away from her family. And I know that’s...ultimately, I know what I’m responsible for,” Vaught said. “Every time you have someone’s life in your hands, you have an obligation to do the best you can. And if you don’t, you have an obligation to tell the truth and to make it very clear to those around you that can make changes to make it better that this is what I did.”

Vaught added that she is glad to see “nurses are coming together and standing up and they are voicing their concerns.”

“Because we need to be...we need to be voicing our concerns,” Vaught said.

