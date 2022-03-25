Advertisement

Waterproofing solutions for your home

Ace Waterproofing and Basement Solutions
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As we enter storm season, ACE Waterproofing & Basement Solutions wants area homeowners to become prepared before damage can occur.

Adam Ellis from the local, family-owned company, joins PSL to discuss ways to mitigate the problems and pathways where water can become a huge nuisance and danger for your home. Things discussed include extensions lacking on your downspout gutters, yard puddling, and negative sloping.

ACE Waterproofing & Basement Solutions does free estimates and consultations to assist homeowners.

Ace Waterproofing & Basement Solutions / Le Claire, IA 52753 / (563) 449-2678 (for a free estimate)

