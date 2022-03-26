Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee

Aziah Lumpkin is being searched for along with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr.
Aziah Lumpkin is being searched for along with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr.(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.

Aziah Lumpkin has been missing since Feb. 27, and is believed to be with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., according to officials with the bureau.

The TBI tweeted that there “is no known direction of travel,” but ongoing investigative work indicates Sharles Lumpkin Jr. may be in the Nashville area.

“The child has been missing since February 27th. @FranklinTNPD requested TBI’s assistance today,” the TBI tweeted Friday, referring to the Franklin Police Department.

Aziah is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and 29-year-old Sharles is 6′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Aziah was last seen in Franklin, Tennessee, wearing black pants, a black shirt and a green puff vest.

Sharles Lumpkin Jr. is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, according to officials with the bureau.

Anyone with information on where they might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615-550-6840, or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing...
Davenport woman sentenced to probation in fatal hit-and-run
The lawsuit states the baby was in fetal distress during the birth in August 2018 and was not...
Family awarded $97.4 million for botched birth that left child with severe brain damage
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

Latest News

Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage.
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
McFedries said his idea to open a coffee business started brewing when he was 16.
QC resident turns his dream into reality and opens a new coffee trailer
McFedries said his idea to open a coffee business started brewing when he was 16.
QC resident turns his dream into reality and opens a new coffee trailer