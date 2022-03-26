Advertisement

Cool Sunshine This Weekend

Wind chills will be in the teens this morning
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- A cool air mass settles into the region, keeping temperatures confined to the 30′s and 40′s through the weekend. At least we’ll get a chance to enjoy some sunshine though the period. Look for scattered clouds moving into the region Monday and Tuesday, followed by what looks to be another soaking rain event by Wednesday.  Expect highs in the 40′s and 50′s through the midweek.

TODAY:  Cool sunshine and breezy winds. High: 43°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and colder. Low: 23°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. High: 44°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

