Happening today: Rock Island clothing giveaway

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Broadway Church in Rock Island will be hosting a free clothing giveaway on Saturday between noon and 1:30 p.m.

Organizers say they are bringing out spring clothing for men, women, children and babies.

There will also be blankets, sheets, curtains, books, shoes and more.

The address for the event is 710 23rd Street in Rock Island.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.