Hockey game with local firefighters to benefit fallen heroes

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Quad City firefighters will play in a hockey game to raise money for those who died in the line of duty.

Firefighters from Moline, Bettendorf, East Moline and Davenport will gear up to go head-to-head with Chicago firefighters.

The proceeds will go to support fallen Sterling firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos, and Downers Grove firefighter Mike Baldwin.

Saturday’s game is at the Taxslayer Center at 4 p.m. and tickets are $17.

