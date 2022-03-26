Hockey game with local firefighters to benefit fallen heroes

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Quad City firefighters will play in a hockey game to raise money for those who died in the line of duty.

Firefighters from Moline, Bettendorf, East Moline and Davenport will gear up to go head-to-head with Chicago firefighters.

The proceeds will go to support fallen Sterling firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos, and Downers Grove firefighter Mike Baldwin.

Saturday’s game is at the Taxslayer Center at 4 p.m. and tickets are $17.

