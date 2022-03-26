Sauk Valley communities raise recovery resource awareness

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Rock Falls Police Department has adopted a program and joined a partnership they want the entire community to know about.

It’s called Safe Passages and it allows people struggling with addiction to go to police, if they choose, and ask for help finding treatment.

“Safe Passage is a police deflection program,” said Wyatt Zakosek, a Safe Passage Coordinator at Dixon’s Sinnissippi Centers behavioral healthcare center. “It’s aimed to steer people in the right direction, so they don’t become repeat offenders.

Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim says the nearby Dixon Police Department adopted Safe Passages several years ago.

“What they found was it was great, we could get people in for treatment. But there wasn’t any support system for them when they came out of treatment,” said Pilgrim. “It was hard for them to get away from that lifestyle. So they would fall right back into using and they would relapse.”

Non-profits like Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery, or SVVOR, offer that support system, because their coaches have gone through recovery themselves.

“When you have people who have been there and done it, they understand different aspects that others don’t,” said Cassandra Smiley, one of the SVVOR recovery coaches. “Sometimes just getting up and moving the first couple days is a hard struggle.”

The coaches are there every step of the way, assisting with job hunts, housing, and making court dates. The organization is also working on converting a home in Dixon into a “Legacy Sober Home”, where up to 11 people in recovery will be able to temporarily live in a supportive environment.

“My recovery coach can sit right next to him to speak to in a language that person understands,” said Gerald Lott, the executive director at SVVOR. “This is what we’re working on, this is what we need from you, this is what’s gonna happen.”

There’s a visible need for these services. Lott estimates his organization served almost 200 people last year. While Chief Pilgrim says Rock Falls has seen the anti-overdose drug Narcan used 15 times in 2021, and 18 in 2020, compared to six times in 2019 and just once in 2018.

“I think there’s an increase with the the pandemic, people being out of work,” said Pilgrim. “You know, there’s a lot of factors that go into increases in substance abuse.”

Through partnerships like this one, the organizations hope more people will know where to go when they’re ready for help.

“As long as we can keep somebody engaged, we have a chance,” said Lott. “That’s our goal is to keep them engaged, keep them trying, I’m always there for somebody that’s willing to give it a try.”

If you are unable to go to Rock Falls or Dixon police department, or would prefer not to, you can contact Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery directly at 779-707-0151.

