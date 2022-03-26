Sunshine South & West/Flurries North & East

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- A cool air mass settles into the region, keeping temperatures confined to the 30′s to near 40 through the weekend. At least we’ll get a chance to enjoy some sunshine at times through the period. Clouds will linger through the early afternoon hours, with a few flurries possible, mainly north and east. We’ll see clearing skies by late afternoon, then clear and cold weather overnight. Cool sunshine returns by Sunday. Look for scattered clouds moving into the region Monday and Tuesday, followed by what looks to be another soaking rain event by Wednesday. Expect highs in the 40′s and 50′s through the midweek.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A few flurries north and east with breezy winds. Clearing by late afternoon. High: 40°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Low: 23°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. High: 41°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.