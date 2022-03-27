Advertisement

14th annual Quad City Fire Hockey vs Chicago Fire Benefit Game

The benefit game raised money for the families of Sterling Fire Department captain Garrett Ramos and Downers Grove Fire Department firefighter Mike Baldwin
By Evan Denton
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the National Fire Prevention Association, in 2020, over 60 firefighters lost their lives while on duty.

Saturday, the Quad city Fire Hockey team played the Chicago Fire Hockey team in its 14th annual benefit game to raise money for the families of Sterling Fire Department captain Garrett Ramos and Downers Grove Fire Department firefighter Mike Baldwin. Both lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Whether I worked with them or not, they are still a brother or sister that passed in the line of duty,” said Chris Elliott, captain of the Quad City Fire Hockey Team. “To me, this is a way, or an avenue to give back to the families, help the families out in a tragic, or very difficult, time.”

Andrew McKay, the Quad City Storm’s director of ticketing, said it is an honor to hold the annual game.

“Prior to game day, we have sold 154 tickets, which equals about $630 back to the firefighters before the event even starts,” McKay said. “They are the ones out there, you know, going every which way at the wee hours of the morning at the drop of a pin.”

Ramos’ daughters, Ruthie and Kepa, each dropped ceremonial pucks before the game. His parents, Edward and Jeannie, said they are grateful for the community’s support.

“Every day we struggle. It’s hard to manage every day. It’s a huge loss,” Edward Ramos said.

“We are getting through each day really with the support, love, and the prayers of everybody,” Jeannie Ramos said. “That is what is giving us the strength each day.”

Chris Elliott said the final score is secondary.

“Above anything and everything, we are playing for those brothers of ours that passed,” Elliott said. “This is just a way for us to help out in some way.”

McKay said that $4f from every ticket sold to Saturday;’s Quad City Storm game will go to the Ramos and Baldwin families.

