Advertisement

500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound bear.

The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird-feeders and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years.

Recently, the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area.

Officials with Tennessee’s Wildlife Resources Agency and the Greenville Fire Department helped tranquilize the bear Thursday.

Crews relocated the bear to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Shell customers report car problems after station pumps contaminated gasoline
Davenport Shell customers report car problems after gas station pumps contaminated gasoline
Corn and soybean grain bins Tuesday, May 21, 2013, in Pleasant Plains, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth...
Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin
McFedries said his idea to open a coffee business started brewing when he was 16.
QC resident turns his dream into reality and opens a new coffee trailer
The conservation group hopes to reopen the bridge in late April, depending on when the little...
Starr’s Cave Nature Center closes bridge after great horned owl incident
Davenport police are investigating after they say a bus was shot at in Davenport.
Davenport police investigate bus with single gunshot

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken tries to calm allies ahead of possible Iran deal
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Conditions will remain sunny and cool for your Sunday, with highs in the 30's to low 40's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Oscars
Oscars set for return to normal, except all the changes