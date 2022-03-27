Hundreds of different vehicles sold at world’s largest vintage tractor auction

EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The world’s largest vintage tractor auction wrapped up in East Moline on Saturday with hundreds of different vehicles being sold.

Mecum Auctions held the “Gone Farmin” spring classic at the Bend Expo with bidding reaching over $300,000.

Over 1,000 people got to bid on items as old as 124.

The next local auction will be in May at Indiana State Fairgrounds, with over 3,000 vehicles on display.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.