Local group hosts Spaghetti Dinner to support those with brain injuries

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 100 people supported a local group last night by eating pasta.

The Empower House held a Spaghetti Dinner in Davenport to raise money to support programs for people dealing with brain injuries.

The House is the only clubhouse in Iowa to host units that provide a place to practice skills learned from therapy.

The group’s mission being to provide a purposeful, meaningful life after a brain injury.

“A lot of times after someone has experienced a brain injury, they’ve lost connection with their work community or their social community,” said Mickey Owens, the co-founder of Empower House, “they don’t quite feel like they belong out in the real world. So the clubhouse is a safe place for them to come, not feel judged [and] not feel criticized.”

With donations providing most of the food, all of the proceeds from the supper are going to support Empower House.

