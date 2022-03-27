Advertisement

Sunny & Cool Today

Rain Chances Return Midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Weather conditions will be sunny, but a bit cool for your Sunday. Look for highs in the 30′s to lower 40′s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase this toward morning, and slightly milder air is expected Monday. We’ll see lingering clouds Tuesday, followed by our next weather maker arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring rain, and a few thunderstorms to the region. That rain could become mixed snow by Thursday. As far as temperatures are concerned, we’ll start the week with highs in the 40′s, then 50′s for Tuesday, 60′s by Wednesday, then back in the 40′s for the rest of the week.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and cool. High: 40°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

MONDAY:  Increasing cloudiness and a bit milder. High: 46°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

