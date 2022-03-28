Advertisement

Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer

A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.(Paramus Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAMUS, N.J. (CNN) – Officers in New Jersey are investigating an unusual accident involving a human corpse.

According to the Paramus Police Department, a body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.

The horse in the trailer was not hurt.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated; however, their injuries were not considered serious.

Paramus Police Officers were investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 South in the area of Route 4 this...

Posted by Paramus Police Department on Friday, March 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 25, Quilty turned herself into the Rock Island County Jail, police said. She was...
Police: Davenport woman charged in Moline fatal crash
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Port Wentworth Police are investigating after a shooting incident involving a juvenile Sunday...
Police: Man seriously injured after Sunday shooting in Davenport
Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis

Latest News

In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the...
California governor rejects parole for Manson family member
Bird flu impacting Iowa restaurants
National Bird Flu outbreak impacting Iowa restaurant group
Authorities say a confrontation between a heavily armed 21-year-old man and his father...
Father fatally shoots armed son during confrontation, sheriff says
Rock Island-Milan School District breaks ground for their new administration center and...
Rock Island-Milan School District Groundbreaking Event
Moline, IL
Moline breaks out the offense to top Rocky