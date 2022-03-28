Advertisement

Police: Davenport woman charged in Moline fatal crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport woman is facing charges after police say she crossed into head-on traffic causing the death of a Silvis, Illinois man on Jan. 9.

The Rock Island County States Attorney charged 26-year-old Alijah T. Quilty with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony.

Police responded near the 900 block of 36th Avenue at about 4:03 p.m. Jan. 9, for a reported two-car accident, officials said in a media release.

A man driving a tan 1998 Chevy Blazer was traveling east on 36th Avenue, Moline police said. At the same time, Quilty was traveling west in a green 2005 Chevy Trailblazer and crossed into the eastbound lane.

Police said the Quilty struck the tan Blazer head-on in the eastbound lane, with both vehicles sustaining heavy damage from the crash.

Gregory H. Blaser, 69, the driver of the tan Blazer was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries, police said.

According to police, Quilty turned herself into Rock Island County Jail on March 25. She was released after posting a 10 percent $50,000 bond.

