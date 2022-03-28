Advertisement

Increasing clouds and cool Monday

More rain this week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -Another busy week of weather lies ahead for the QCA. Today we will start off with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day limiting highs to the mid and low 40s. Clouds, drizzle and sprinkles are likely on Tuesday keeping temps to the 40s for a fourth straight day. While Wednesday will be warmer, in the 50s and 60s, we will be dealing with widespread rain. As this system departs on Thursday cold air moves and snow will mix in with rain with only grassy accumulations possible. Cooler than normal temperatures will linger into the weekend with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 42º. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 31º Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with a few sprinkles. High: 48º

