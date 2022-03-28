Advertisement

Increasing clouds and cool this afternoon

More rain this week.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Increasing clouds are expected this afternoon with high temperatures topping out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

It remains cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping to near 30°. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with southeast winds picking up 10-20 mph. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s north to near 60° as a warm front approaches from the south. A few light rain showers are possible. The better chance of rain comes late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Rain continues Wednesday morning with temperatures near 60°. Falling temperatures are expected Wednesday afternoon as a cold front passes, changing any lingering rain Wednesday night into a mix of rain/snow or all snow. No accumulation is expected as rain/snow showers continue into Thursday morning.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 42º. Winds: ESE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 30º Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with a few sprinkles or light rain showers. Breezy. High: 48º

