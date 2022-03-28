Police: Man seriously injured after Sunday shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 53-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Davenport, according to police.

The Davenport Police Department says Davenport Fire and EMS crews responded to the 100 block of E. Locust Street at 5:06 A.M. for a report of an unknown medical issue.

Police say when crews arrived, they found a shooting scene and the man with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Davenport Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.