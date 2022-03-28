Muscatine Art Center to host programs on historic Japanese Garden

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The historic Japanese Garden at the Muscatine Art center will be featured in two information programs in April and May.

An informational session on rehabilitation of the garden will be held April 7 at 5:30 p.m. On May 22, there will be a more in-dept look at the history of the 1930 Japanese Garden at 1:30 p.m.

The Japanese-style garden was planted at Laura Musser McColm’s home at 1314 Mullberry Ave. The garden became a gather spot for clubs such as the Muscatine Garden Club.

The garden was gifted to the City of Muscatine in 1965 and became a public space. The Muscatine Art Center and the Parks and Recreation department maintained the garden.

The Muscatine Art Center added the Stanley Gallery and another building to connect the gallery to the historic home. Other than that, the garden remained the same during the time McColm was alive.

“Gardens grow and evolve. For years, the Muscatine Art Center staff sought professional guidance for addressing concerns related to the health and size of the yew trees. The staff also looked into options for returning the water feature to regular operations,” said Melanie Alexander, director of Muscatine Art Center.

Decisions on issues in the garden were made decades ago that led to damaged water pipes underground.

Heidi Hohmann, an associate professor in the Landscape Architecture Department at Iowa State University, spoke with staff at the art center in 2020 and documented existing conditions in the historic garden and prepared the Historic Landscape Preservation Plan which had recommendations to restore historic feature to the garden.

The art center secured a $122,302 preservation grant from Hohmann’s preservation plan. It is funded by Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Program.

Another $100,000 grant was secured from the Roy J. Carver Charitable trust. The two grants and private donations will cover the restoration project.

The project will begin within the next few weeks. There will have to be several trees removed, with that work beginning as early as next month.

During the project, there will be times that the walkway between the parking lot and Cedar Street will be closed, along with the main entrance of the garden on Mulberry Ave.

“While visitors have enjoyed the environment created by yews for many decades, they have caused significant problems that take away from the historic character of the garden,” said Alexander.

“New plantings will be based on historic photographs and follow the Department of the Interior’s Guidelines for the Treatment of Cultural Landscapes. For a project like this, it is important to focus on what will be gained,” said Alexander.

Part of the restoration will be the return of the historic look and feel of the Japanese Garden, along with running water on a regular basis.

The April 7 and May 22 programs are free and will be held at the Muscatine Art Center. A booklet on the garden will be available by this summer.

