National Weather Service holding free storm spotter training courses

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Do you know what the difference between a shelf cloud and a wall cloud is? What about identifying a funnel cloud versus scud?

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has a number of storm spotter training courses available through the first week of April.

Each class is about two hours long and covers all severe weather hazards including thunderstorms and tornadoes. You’ll have a better understanding of the structure and movement of severe thunderstorms, including identifying storm features and the difference between each.

You will also learn important severe weather safety tips.

The classes are free and open to the public, appropriate for any age. Most classes do not require pre-registration.

If you want to attend a virtual spotter training class, pre-registration is required.

Below is a list of the remaining courses available in the TV6 viewing area.

Date City Location Monday, March 28, 6:30 p.m. Freeport, Ill. Highland Community College, 2998 W Pearl City Rd, Freeport, IL 61032 Tuesday, March 29, 6:30 p.m. Davenport, Iowa Adventure Christian Church, 6509 Northwest Blvd, Davenport, IA 52806 Wednesday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. Dubuque, Iowa Dubuque Co. Emergency Management, 14928 Public Safety Way, Dubuque, IA 52002 Tuesday, April 5, 5:30 p.m. Moline, Ill. Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St, Moline, IL 61265, USA (REGISTRATION FULL) Wednesday, April 6, 6:30 p.m. Henry Co., Iowa

The virtual class will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. Click here to register.

