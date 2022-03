Putnam Summer Camps

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Registration is now open for Summer Camps at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport. Ben Johnson, Vice President of Museum Experiences, details the fun activities your kids can enjoy this summer.

Half-Day Camps:

Magic Tree House: Oh, Man. Mummies!

Rad Robots

Magic School Bus Adventures

Natural Explorer

Jr. Mystery at the Museum

Full-Day Camps:

Wizardry

Putnam Mad Science

Survival: Camp Z

Mystery at the Museum

Summer STEAM

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.