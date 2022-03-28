Advertisement

QCA volunteer firefighters receive Hazmat training in Muscatine

The training is part of their Firefighter 1 certification
Part of Firefighter 1 certification
Part of Firefighter 1 certification(City of Muscatine)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Volunteer firefighters from across the QCA met in Muscatine over the weekend for hazardous material (hazmat) training.

The Muscatine Fire Department hosted firefighters from Fruitland, Montpelier, Buffalo and Blue Grass at Station 2 as part of their Firefighter 1 certification program, which is a 160-hour program that the State of Iowa requires for firefighters.

This is the second year MFD has put on the three-day class.

Jason Vershoore, a fire mechanic and fire inspector for MFD led the class, assisted by firefighter Craig Chelf.

Firefighters received 16 hours of hazmat training in total.

