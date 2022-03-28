Advertisement

Real Conversations: Recognizing women’s contributions during Women’s History Month

March is used by many every year to honor those women who have made a difference in lives all around the country and world
Real Conversations in the QC: Influential Women in the Quad Cities and beyond
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This edition of ‘Real Conversations in the QC’ is all about women. March is Women’s History Month and we’re using the occasion to recognize women who have made a difference in the Quad Cities, and beyond.

In this episode, we recognize Tracy Singleton. She is the Executive Director of the Lincoln Center in Davenport. The Lincoln Center serves as a hub for African-American events, businesses and resources in the Quad Cities area. For more on what the center has to offer, click here.

We also sit down with author Shellie Moore-Guy. A Rock Island native, Moore-Guy recently released a book titled “How Little Billy Learned to Play,” an illustrated children’s book based on the real-life experience of musician Bill Bell. For more information on the book, click here. Moore-Guy also oversees several events and initiatives in the area, including an online catalogue that honors the history of the 108th United States Colored Troops. You can find that group here.

The episode also discusses Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic nomination to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Judge Jackson would become the first African-American woman to serve on our nation’s highest court.

You can stream ‘Real Conversations in the QC’ right here online, as new episodes drop monthly!

