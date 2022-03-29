Advertisement

11-year-old QC resident qualifies for Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals

Liliana Graham is set to compete against the nation's best at the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals. She is the only girl from Iowa to qualify.
By Evan Denton
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands of golfers between the ages of seven and 15 compete to become a Drive, Chip, and Putt finalist, and play at the Augusta National Golf Club. For one Liliana Graham, an 11-year-old from Bettendorf, that dream is now a reality.

“I started playing tournaments when I was seven,” Graham said.

Graham enjoys playing golf with her family.

“Whenever we get a chance,” Graham said.

Graham is one of 80 children between the ages of seven and 15 to qualify for the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals. She is the only girl from Iowa to qualify.

“I was really excited and I was just surprised. It’s a one-time thing that can happen to someone,” Graham said.

Participants hit a total of nine shots, including three drives down a 40-yard fairway, three chip shots between 10 and 15 feet, and putts from six, 15, and 30 feet. The player with the most accumulated points wins.

Liliana’s father, Keith, said it is great to see his daughter’s hard work pay off.

“She’s been practicing really hard all winter, and she is going to go down and I think she is going to do well,” Keith Graham said. “I don’t even know the emotions that are going to go through me at that point. We’re going to go down there and have as much fun as we can. We are going to take in all of Augusta, and just have a really good time.”

Liliana’s coach, Chris Larson, says that Liliana’s work ethic has prepared her for the national finals.

“[For] that 10-11 age group, she works hard on it. She wants to get better, and she is excited to be competing in this. It’s a unique format where they’ve got to pull off a shot when they are ice cold and in front of big pressure,” Larson said. “I think that hard work pays off. If you have a goal that you are trying to accomplish, and you are willing to put the time in, you can succeed in it.”

Liliana Graham said the key to improving at golf is practice.

“Practice helps a lot,” Graham said.

You can watch Liliana compete against the other Drive, Chip, and Putt finalists on Sunday on the Golf channel.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
One person was killed in a crash following a police chase in Rock Falls on Tuesday.
Police chase ends in fatal crash in Rock Falls
Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued
Police lights road
Police: 2 dead after police chase ends with crash in Rock Falls
The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement

Latest News

Davenport holds public meeting on two-way streets downtown.
Davenport holds public meeting on downtown street conversions
30-year-old Sean Woulfe of Orland Park is charged with reckless homicide.
Mistrial in Illinois crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
Police: Man arrested in connection with Clinton Fire
Police along with Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation arrested 30-year-old Trevor Allan...
Police: Man arrested in connection with Clinton Fire
Conditions will remain a bit soggy as we head into the evening and overnight hours.
Your First Alert Forecast