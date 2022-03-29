11-year-old QC resident qualifies for Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands of golfers between the ages of seven and 15 compete to become a Drive, Chip, and Putt finalist, and play at the Augusta National Golf Club. For one Liliana Graham, an 11-year-old from Bettendorf, that dream is now a reality.

“I started playing tournaments when I was seven,” Graham said.

Graham enjoys playing golf with her family.

“Whenever we get a chance,” Graham said.

Graham is one of 80 children between the ages of seven and 15 to qualify for the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals. She is the only girl from Iowa to qualify.

“I was really excited and I was just surprised. It’s a one-time thing that can happen to someone,” Graham said.

Participants hit a total of nine shots, including three drives down a 40-yard fairway, three chip shots between 10 and 15 feet, and putts from six, 15, and 30 feet. The player with the most accumulated points wins.

Liliana’s father, Keith, said it is great to see his daughter’s hard work pay off.

“She’s been practicing really hard all winter, and she is going to go down and I think she is going to do well,” Keith Graham said. “I don’t even know the emotions that are going to go through me at that point. We’re going to go down there and have as much fun as we can. We are going to take in all of Augusta, and just have a really good time.”

Liliana’s coach, Chris Larson, says that Liliana’s work ethic has prepared her for the national finals.

“[For] that 10-11 age group, she works hard on it. She wants to get better, and she is excited to be competing in this. It’s a unique format where they’ve got to pull off a shot when they are ice cold and in front of big pressure,” Larson said. “I think that hard work pays off. If you have a goal that you are trying to accomplish, and you are willing to put the time in, you can succeed in it.”

Liliana Graham said the key to improving at golf is practice.

“Practice helps a lot,” Graham said.

You can watch Liliana compete against the other Drive, Chip, and Putt finalists on Sunday on the Golf channel.

