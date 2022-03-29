Cloudy and cool today, wet and warm on Wednesday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Active weather will set up over the next 36 hours. Expect a cloudy sky this afternoon with the chance of a few sprinkles or a light rain shower. It will be windy with southeast winds 15-25 mph, gusting even higher.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Severe weather threat stays west.

Wednesday morning will start off with showers and storms. Some storms may be able to produce some large hail with areas south of the QC most favored.

Highs will reach the 50s and 60s, but it won’t feel great because showers and storms will continue most of Wednesday.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday night and rain will mix in with snow by Thursday morning with minor accumulations on grassy surfaces possible.

TUESDAY: Few showers. High: 45º. Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms. Low: 43º Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 62º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.