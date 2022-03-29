Cloudy and cool Tuesday, wet and warm on Wednesday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Active weather will set up over the next 36 hours.

Tuesday will bring an increase in SE winds with gusts up to 35mph. A warm front will lift north through the area allowing for a few sprinkles or showers through the midday hours.

Highs Tuesday will only reach the mid to low 40s. Evening temps will warm up instead of cool down as south winds get stronger.

Wednesday morning will start off with showers and storms. Some storms may be able to produce some large hail with areas south of the QC most favored.

Highs will reach the 50s and 60s, but it won’t feel great because showers and storms will continue most of Wednesday.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday night and rain will mix in with snow by Thursday morning with minor accumulations on grassy surfaces possible.

TUESDAY: Few showers. High: 45º. Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Storms. Low: 43º Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms. High: 58º

