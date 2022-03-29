Advertisement

Daisy Lane Boutique in Eldridge

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Daisy Lane in Eldridge has 20+ local makers who contribute to the shop and sell items on a consignment-type basis. Carrying everything from scrubbies to wash your dishes, to home décor, to apparel and sweet treats - and all the things in between, owner Michelle Praught calls the storefront a lifestyle boutique!

Daisy Lane // 606 Parkview Drive, Eldridge, IA // Facebook

