Illinois DOT, State Police remind motorists to ‘Drop It and Drive’

QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) - April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and several other agencies in Illinois are partnering up to remind motorists to ‘Drop It and Drive.’

According to the Lee County (Ill.) Sheriff’s Office, traffic deaths are on the rise in Illinois and across the US.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office along with the Illinois Department of Transportation and 200 local law enforcement agencies across the state are partnering together for ‘Drop It and Drive.’

Law enforcement is committed to decreasing traffic crashes that are caused by distracted driving, such as using a cell phone.

“Texting while driving puts everyone on the road at risk by distracting a driver visually, manually and cognitively. During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, we’re working to increase awareness of these dangers and encourage all motorists to give driving their full attention ,” said Sgt. Derek Ranken.

During the month of April, drivers can expect to see increased patrols and enforcement zones to ensure people are not using cell phones while driving.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they will be issuing tickets to drivers who use their cell phones while driving.

