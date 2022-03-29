Advertisement

Police: Clinton man, woman charged with growing marijuana

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Clinton residents were arrested after police say multiple marijuana plants were seized from an apartment in a growing operation.

Jonathan Ponce, 25, and Yvette Herrera, 23, were charged with manufacturing marijuana, a Class D felony, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, police said in a media release.

According to police, the Blackhawk Area Task Force during a search warrant on Saturday found and seized 28 marijuana plants from an active grow in an apartment on 31st Avenue North.

Ponce and Herrera were identified as the occupants of the apartment and were taken into custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1457 and ask for Capt. Richard Mojeiko.

According to court records, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5, for both Ponce and Herrera.

