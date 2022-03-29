QC canine is runner-up in #BuschBarkBracket

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Last week, TV6 first brought you the story of Brew, a rescue dog owned by Anna Flemming from Davenport, who was in running to become the face of Busch Light Dog Brew.

Busch Light Dog Brew is a special drink just for dogs (does not contain alcohol).

Brew, the American Bulldog/Lab mix, made it to the top two, but ultimately it was a dog named Kira who won.

Congratulations to Brew for make it to the final round and representing the Quad Cities.

