QC canine is runner-up in #BuschBarkBracket

The 10-year-old American Bulldog/Lab mix made to the top 2
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Last week, TV6 first brought you the story of Brew, a rescue dog owned by Anna Flemming from Davenport, who was in running to become the face of Busch Light Dog Brew.

Busch Light Dog Brew is a special drink just for dogs (does not contain alcohol).

Brew, the American Bulldog/Lab mix, made it to the top two, but ultimately it was a dog named Kira who won.

Congratulations to Brew for make it to the final round and representing the Quad Cities.

