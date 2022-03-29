‘Remembering Buxton, Iowa: A Town Lost To Time’ to air Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Buxton, Iowa a town ahead of its time until it lost to it.

Buxton was a small town built on racial equality in Monroe County that existed in the early 1900s. Some even called it a utopia.

KYOU News looks back on the small town that was abandoned nearly 100 years ago to uncover its big history.

