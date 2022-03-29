Shortage of Dementia Caregivers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Alzheimers Association just released new facts and figures on how many cases are showing up now, the costs of care and the impact on caregivers. A lot of it is not encouraging, but it tells the truth. Megan Olsen shares some points from the report.

Points from the report:

A state-by-state analysis in this year’s report finds 12 states, including Iowa, will need to increase the number of practicing geriatricians at least five-fold to care for those projected to have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2050. These same states would need to increase the number of practicing geriatricians 13-fold to care for those projected to need broader geriatric care.

According to the report, in 2021, there were 26 practicing geriatricians in Iowa. It is estimated that a 446% increase in practicing geriatricians are needed by 2050 to meet the care needs of Iowa seniors living with Alzheimer’s in 2050.