Advertisement

Shortage of Dementia Caregivers

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Alzheimers Association just released new facts and figures on how many cases are showing up now, the costs of care and the impact on caregivers. A lot of it is not encouraging, but it tells the truth. Megan Olsen shares some points from the report.

Points from the report:

  • A state-by-state analysis in this year’s report finds 12 states, including Iowa, will need to increase the number of practicing geriatricians at least five-fold to care for those projected to have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2050. These same states would need to increase the number of practicing geriatricians 13-fold to care for those projected to need broader geriatric care.
  • According to the report, in 2021, there were 26 practicing geriatricians in Iowa. It is estimated that a 446% increase in practicing geriatricians are needed by 2050 to meet the care needs of Iowa seniors living with Alzheimer’s in 2050.
  • Twenty U.S. states, including Iowa, have been termed “dementia neurology deserts,” meaning they are projected to have fewer than 10 neurologists per 10,000 people with dementia in 2025.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
One person was killed in a crash following a police chase in Rock Falls on Tuesday.
Police chase ends in fatal crash in Rock Falls
Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued
Police lights road
Police: 2 dead after police chase ends with crash in Rock Falls
The Meskwaki Nation Police Department is reporting that a vicious dog attack has resulted in...
Young woman killed by pack of dogs near Meskwaki settlement

Latest News

Davenport holds public meeting on two-way streets downtown.
Davenport holds public meeting on downtown street conversions
30-year-old Sean Woulfe of Orland Park is charged with reckless homicide.
Mistrial in Illinois crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
Police: Man arrested in connection with Clinton Fire
Police along with Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation arrested 30-year-old Trevor Allan...
Police: Man arrested in connection with Clinton Fire
Conditions will remain a bit soggy as we head into the evening and overnight hours.
Your First Alert Forecast